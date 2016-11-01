It’s been 54 years and the harvest is promising, oystermen say

Early reports from the Shearwater oyster reef are positive as 45 boats filled with oystermen tonged the water Tuesday morning.
Oyster harvesting occurred for the first time in 54 years in Biloxi Bay after water quality reached a standard that was acceptable to federal inspectors.
There are 31 boats registered in Mississippi that are oystering; 14 are from Alabama.
DMR Director Jamie Miller said his office began intensive water studies in 2014 and the standards to allow raw seafood to be consumed were finally reached this month.
Fishermen on the water seemed pleased with the results after an hour or so of tonging. Dredging was not allowed because of the shallow waters.
Oystermen said the Biloxi reefs appear to be much healthier than the Pass Christian-area reefs that were closed last month after reaching harvest limits.
While the oystermen have a 15-sack daily limit, there is no total sack harvest cap on the reefs because only tonging is allowed, said CMR board member Richard Gollott.
“You can’t hurt the reef with tongs; all they do is help it,” Gollott said. “When you beat the shells off, you leave a clean spot for the little oysters to attach to.”
“That’s a sight,” Gollott said, watching the oystermen working the waters. He is a third-generation seafood fisherman. His grandfather, an oysterman originally, moved from fishing to processing and the family has been on that side of the industry since.
