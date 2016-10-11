Monday fire destroys home at Gautier fish camp

Gautier fire officials are trying to determine what caused a Monday night fire at a fish camp.
Gautier fire Cpt. Gene Killen said they responded to a fire at around 10:30 at Hercules Fish Camp on Oak Street.
”We were on the defensive from the get-go,” Killen said. “It took us about an hour or so to get it under control.”
He said one cabin was completely destroyed. No one was in the cabin at the time of the fire.
“We were able to save one house about three feet away from the one that burned,” Killen said. “There was some damage to another cabin and the porch on another one caught fire but we were able to get it under control.”
Although no injuries were reported, one Gautier firefighter did suffer some mild dehydration.
“One of our guys had some dehydration and heat exhaustion,” Killen said. “He was treated on scene and released and sent home.”
Killen said the fire department was still extinguishing some hot spots around 6 a.m.
The fire is under investigation.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments