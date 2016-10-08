Small plane makes emergency landing in Ocean Springs

A small airplane made an emergency landing Saturday in Ocean Springs.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said a “small-engine Cessna type airplane” had to land at Gulf Park Airport around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“The plane was having some engine trouble,” Ezell said. “There were some very minor injuries.”
He said the FFA has been notified about the crash.
At least this plane made it to the airport, unlike the Cessna that had to make an emergency landing on Interstate 10 nearby this spring.
