Father Jesus, 42, says he had his name legally changed in September. He wants the Planning Commission to designate a lot in North Gulfport for church use so he can build a castle for the religion he founded, The Saints of the Most High.
Residents tell Gulfport officials what they think about church proposed by Father Jesus

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

March 22, 2018 05:53 PM

Gulfport

The Planning Commission on Thursday denied permission for a church on Alabama Avenue proposed by a man who changed his name to Father Jesus.

Commissioners said he failed to meet a requirement that a professional engineer draw up the plans.

Father Jesus said he wanted to build a 12-foot by 24-foot church that would start with three members.

At the meeting, residents questioned who he is and what he stands for, but the Planning Commission must stick to location and site plans in deciding whether a use is legal.

Father Jesus explained his background by saying that he has been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic, but he had a revelation that he embodied the spirit of Jesus Christ and changed his name.

He wanted his church to be built like a castle. Father Jesus was going to call it The Saints of the Most High.

The church would have been in an area in the city represented by Councilwoman Ella-Holmes Hines. She said many residents who spoke to her about Father Jesus’ plans “were very disturbed.”

Father Jesus also posts controversial videos on his Facebook page.

A man named Father Jesus wants property in Gulfport rezoned to build a church called The Saints of the Most High. He considers himself the embodiment of Christ and says a woman’s beauty is “righteous.” Anita Leecalee@sunherald.com

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

