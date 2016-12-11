Harrison County

December 11, 2016 10:38 AM

Harrison deputy spots fire, but it’s too late to save house

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

Harrison County

A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy on patrol spotted a house fire at 2 a.m. Sunday on Joe Windom Road in central Harrison County, alerting the fire department and checking the house for occupants.

The family who lived in the house was out of town.

Harrison County Fire Services responded with 19 firefighters and eight units from Lizana and Saucier, along with American Medical Response.

The fire was burning out of control by the time units arrived. The house was a total loss. Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

Related content

Harrison County

Comments

Videos

Fireworks, lights and water make a Merry Christmas

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos