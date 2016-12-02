Trash talk is on between Gulfport police, students ahead of game

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys Pause

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

1:31 Biloxi rolls over Long Beach in old gym

1:17 WATCH: No. 7 Pass Christian rallies to defeat No. 1 Bay

1:26 Pascagoula wins wild one over Gautier

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:53 Pass Christian cookie company ready to take a bigger bite

1:04 Gautier man rolls through Christmas

1:49 Argument ends clever idea for crab farm in Bay St. Louis