Biloxi oyster reef closes due to excessive rainfall

An oyster reef that was recently opened after about 40 years has been closed.
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources said in a press release that area V “A” is closed to the harvest of oysters beginning Wednesday to excessive localized rainfall.
The conditionally approved area V “A” includes Biloxi Bay and Shearwater reefs.
The Biloxi Bay reef opened Tuesday. Nov. 1. Harvesting was limited to oyster tonging. No dredging was allowed. The limit was 15 sacks per day.
It is not known if and when the Biloxi reef will reopen.
