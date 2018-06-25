Student pilot killed in Diamondhead had big dreams after becoming U.S. citizen, family says

The pilot who died in a fiery plane crash near Diamondhead has been identified as 69-year-old Premnathan "Prem" Naidoo, according to his family.
Everyone involved in the investigation of the Friday morning crash in woods just north of Interstate 10 believes it is Naidoo, Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said.
"He was badly burned and an autopsy and dental records are required to provide a positive identification," Faulk said.
Naidoo was the owner of Asphalt & Wax Innovations in Pass Christian. The business works with contractors who need to manufacture asphalt for paving.
He had patents on asphalt compositions and had co-authored an abstract on rubber binders and mixes.
Naidoo was born in South Africa and moved to America in 2001 with his family, said his son, Terry Naidoo. The family settled in Diamondhead and Prem Naidoo started his business.
Prem Naidoo, his wife and son became naturalized citizens in 2010. Another son's citizenship is pending.
"He was very excited to become an American citizen," Naidoo said. "We all were."
He described his father as a hard worker and go-getter who couldn't sit still.
"He loved his work," Terry Naidoo said. "He loved to stay busy so he had to have a hobby or work."
Naidoo said his father traveled around the world for business and was working toward getting his pilot's license.
"He would fly out early in the morning and sometimes late afternoon and would work during the middle of the day," his son said.
Terry Naidoo and his brother worked with their father.
Before the crash, Prem Naidoo sent a text message to his instructor saying he planned to fly out, his son said.
"It's been tough, but we're fighting through it," he said.
Diamondhead Fire Chief Jerry Dubuisson has told the Sun Herald the plane had taken off around 6:30 a.m. to fly around the area. There was no radio traffic of a problem with the plane before it crashed, Dubuisson said.
The small plane was entangled by a power line when first-responders reached the wooded area. Sheriff Ricky Adam has said the plane was believed to be a Cessna.
The plane crashed less than a mile from the Diamondhead Airport. Several area residents live near the runway and park their planes at their homes.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.
Comments