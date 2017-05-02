Diamondhead city manager resigns

Diamondhead City Manager Clovis Reed announced Tuesday he will resign effective June 30.
Reed did not give a reason for his resignation and wished the city well in the future.
“I came here to help the city and I think I have,” he said. “We have gotten more grant money than any other city this size in the state.”
Reed’s resignation comes amid heavy political turmoil in the city over the past two weeks.
The latest issue surfaced this weekend when a city-purchased promotional brochure was mailed out without authorization.
When questioned about the mail-out Tuesday, Reed said he made the decision to send the brochures, paid the postage, and that he took the brochures from City Hall and he and family members placed stamps and address labels on them.
He said he sent about 3,300 brochures and paid about $200 for the postage.
“I did this for the city,” he said. “I will be glad to reimburse the city the $200. I felt that this was time-sensitive material and it needed to get out there.”
He said he used the Property Owners Association’s mailing list.
The City Council had previously adopted a resolution to ask the Diamondhead Water and Sewer District to include the brochures in its next water bill, which was scheduled to come out May 20, well after today’s municipal elections.
The City Council did not vote to accept Reed’s pending resignation.
Reed said he will be taking leave for a personal matter May 22.
