Update: Police chase man seen in woods near possible child abduction

After responding to a report of a possible child abduction near the Waveland Wal-Mart, authorities believe a witness may have seen a man grabbing a child and walking through the woods to a nearby apartment complex.
Hancock County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Don Bass said they received a third-party report of a girl being abducted from the store about 7:30 p.m.
Waveland Police Chief David Allen said a woman flagged down a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy and told him she saw a man take a girl by her hair into the woods from the parking lot. The witness told authorities the girl appeared to be about 7 years old.
No one has yet come forward to report their child missing, Allen said.
As authorities searched the woods Monday night, Bass said a Waveland police officer saw a man and approached him. The man, who did not have a child with him, saw the police officer and ran. A chase ensued, but the man got away, Bass said.
Authorities on scene said around 9:15 p.m. that the incident occurred on the woods line to the west of Wal-Mart and not in the actual parking lot. Surveillance footage from the store did not show the incident.
Police have formed a perimeter around the entire property and the woods and deployed a canine search team.
Authorities say there are several paths through the woods that lead to the nearby apartment complex. Residents of that complex often walk through the wooded area to get to the store and walk home.
Sun Herald will update this story.
