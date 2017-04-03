Update: Police chase man seen in woods near possible child abduction

2:36 Looking back at ten years at 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis Pause

1:32 Bay Ratz Marching Battery performs at Second Saturday in Bay St. Louis

1:42 Bay St. Louis invites Dolly Parton to her birthday party

0:52 U.S. Navy Leap Frogs land at Long Beach High

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:30 Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?