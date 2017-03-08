Running for office in Bay St. Louis? Prepare to debate

All candidates running for office in the Bay St. Louis municipal elections will have a chance to present their platforms and debate their opponents at the Hancock County Alliance for Good Government’s political forum next month.
The forum will be 6 to 9 p.m. April 20 at the Old Town Community Center on Blaize Avenue in the Depot District.
Anyone qualified to run for any office in Bay St. Louis, including mayor and City Council, is invited to register for the forum. Residents are encouraged to attend and meet the candidates, Alliance chairwoman Lana Noonan said.
“While the Hancock County Alliance for Good Government does not endorse candidates,” she said, “since 2010, the organization has provided political forums for city, county, and statewide elections as an opportunity for the voters and candidates to meet and debate the current issues of their government.”
The Alliance has not yet released details on the format of the debate.
Candidates can register by calling 228-493-4358 or 228-363-9395.
