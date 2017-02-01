Larry the Cable Guy, Diamondhead store settle trademark lawsuit

In a “git-r-done” decision, Larry the Cable Guy’s merchandising company and a Diamondhead store have settled a lawsuit that accused the store of copyright violations and trademark infringement.
Git-R-Done Productions Inc. and the Giterdone C-Store settled the lawsuit on undisclosed terms, according to an order signed Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr.
Terms of the settlement were not released. However, Git-R-Done Productions had previously asked in court filings that the convenience store and gas station turn over or destroy merchandise that was in violation of trademark and copyright laws.
Larry the Cable Guy, the Blue Collar comedian whose real name is Daniel Lawrence Whitney, is an officer of the company. The company handles the merchandising of products that use his name, likeness and popular catch phrase.
Git-R-Done Productions, filed its lawsuit Nov. 18, 2015. The business was organized in Florida and has its main office in Atlanta.
The store on Yacht Club Drive was found to sell merchandise using the catch phrase and had parked a truck out front that resembled the one used by tow-truck driver Mater in the movie “Cars.” Larry the Cable Guy was the voice of Mater in the movie.
The store had filed a counter-lawsuit that said, in part, that Larry the Cable Guy was not the first to use the catch phrase.
Guirola dismissed the counter-claim but allowed the store to file an amended claim. In that complaint, the store claimed the comedian’s antics had blemished its professional reputation. The store wanted to subpoena Whitney to testify in a deposition in Diamondhead.
Guirola found that Git-R-Done Productions is the “senior” user of the catch phrase nationwide, and dismissed the store’s complaint in June.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
