Coroner identifies body from Waveland convenience store parking lot

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk has identified a man found dead Sunday in a car outside a convenience store as Kenneth Benjamin Billodoux, 29, of Mandeville.
Faulk said Monday morning that he should have results of a drug screen by Monday afternoon. Faulk said the test results will help determine whether further testing or an autopsy is needed.
A friend of Billodoux’s was taking Billodoux to the hospital on Sunday, the friend told Hancock County investigators, when they stopped at a Circle K convenience store on U.S. 90 near Waveland.
Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said Bilolodoux appeared to have been dead for hours when deputies and Waveland police officers responded to an emergency call at 5:20 p.m. Sunday. Faulk said Monday he did not yet have an official time of death.
