Man tells police his friend died in his vehicle at Waveland gas station

A man said he was bringing his friend to the hospital when he died inside of his vehicle at the Circle K gas station on U.S. 90 in Waveland, a Hancock County sheriff’s official said.
Hancock Chief Deputy Don Bass said sheriff’s investigators are on the way to the scene to assist Waveland police.
Waveland Police Chief David Allen said the sheriff’s department will take the lead on the investigation.
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk is also on scene, Bass said.
It isn’t clear if the deceased person lived in Waveland or in Hancock County.
Bass said no arrests have been made, and officials will release more information when it is available.
Sun Herald will update this story.
