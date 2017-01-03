Bay St. Louis appoints new interim police chief

The City Council and Mayor Les Fillingame on Tuesday selected an interim police chief for a six-month term, filling the vacancy left by late Police Chief Mike De Nardo.
Daren Freeman, a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper who served as the director of MHP’s internal affairs division, will fill the position, Fillingame said.
The mayor said he would have Freeman hired “by tomorrow.”
“I would very much appreciate that,” Capt. Wes Mayley said of the decision.
Mayley became the department’s ranking officer upon De Nardo’s death. Since then, he has maintained he has no desire to remain in charge.
