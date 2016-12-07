Bay St. Louis holds off on decision about new police chief

The announcement of a new Bay St. Louis police chief to replace the late Mike DeNardo has been delayed for several more days after the City Council failed to vote on ratifying Mayor Les Fillingame’s appointment at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I wanted it to be done tonight,” Fillingame told the Sun Herald outside the chambers. He chose not to reveal the name of his choice. “We’ve got a tremendous person in line to be the police chief. We’re at the process now where I have suggested to (city council) that I’m ready to give them the name of an appointment and I want them to be ready to ratify it.”
The council instead voted to hold a workshop on Dec. 15 to review personnel matters of the police department and its correlation with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Ricky Adam has been overseeing the city’s police department since DeNardo’s death in September and some council members have expressed an interest into exploring consolidating the two entities.
Several members of the council also expressed concerns about hiring a new police chief with only approximately seven months remaining before the next citywide election and the installation of a new city council.
“We just have some concerns. We’ve got to get this right,” Council President Lonnie Falgout said to the mayor during the session. “There are contracts we can enter into and contracts we can’t enter into. We have to be fair to the next coming council. We just need a little bit of time to breathe; we know the severity of this and everybody has been up front to you about this.”
The next date to take up the issue for a possible vote would be during the council’s next meeting on Dec. 20.
The proposed new police chief would succeed DeNardo, who committed suicide outside police headquarters on Sept. 8, after he was suspended by the mayor. DeNardo was being relieved of duties during an investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s department. DeNardo was suspected of mishandling a Department of Justice forfeiture fund and illegally selling city-owned firearms.
