Not guilty of assaulting Bay mayor’s daughter. ‘They made up a story’

Local businessman Jeff Harding was acquitted Wednesday of charges alleging he assaulted Mayor Les Fillingame’s daughter and grandson in a supposed road rage incident.
Harding stood trial in Bay St. Louis Municipal Court on two charges of simple assault, a charge of following too closely in a vehicle and a charge of reckless driving. Judge Steven Maggio found him not guilty on all but the reckless driving charge.
Harding was ordered to pay a fine for the traffic violation plus court costs.
Though the verdict seemed a large victory for the former mayoral candidate, after the trial Harding said the case should have never been prosecuted.
“There was no assault,” he said. “At least that’s pretty clear. They made up a story. They sure did fabricate it.”
Harding has long been a vocal critic and fierce political rival of Fillingame. He has in the past faced misdemeanor charges for various other politically-fueled incidents.
How it began
The case began on Aug. 13 when Harding took to the road in an old junkyard minivan he customized with bright colors, signs and other gimmicks poking fun at Fillingame and his administration.
Dubbed the “Less Fillin-machine,” Harding’s van featured a large jail cage on its roof, a loud “ooga” air horn and numerous decals bearing statements such as “Les Lies a Lot,” “Corruption” and “Daddy said I get $15/hr.,” as well as faux $3 bills showing Fillingame wearing a crown.
That day, Harding drove the van through the city and past the mayor’s home. He was later arrested when Fillingame’s daughter, Katie Stewart, filed the four charges against him. Stewart works as a clerk in City Hall.
In the affidavits, she alleged Harding “did purposely, knowingly and unlawfully attempt to put (her) in fear of imminent serious bodily harm by following her bumper to bumper, blasting horn, putting (her) and her 7-year-old in fear of causing accident or bodily harm.”
According to a Bay St. Louis police report, Stewart told officers she visited a grave site at the Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery on Longfellow Road and noticed Harding following her once she left and headed east toward Bouslog Street.
She claimed she saw him in her rearview mirror laughing as he continuously stalked her onto U.S. 90 East toward Turner Street and down to 10th Street, where she fled to her father’s house “seeking protection,” the report said.
However, problems with Stewart’s account of the events emerged during Wednesday’s trial.
Strong defense
The defense produced numerous video recordings captured by surveillance systems from several different businesses in the area where the supposed assault occurred.
The footage showed Harding’s van was at least several car lengths behind Stewart’s vehicle throughout the incident. The only time his van appeared to come close to her vehicle was for a few seconds as Stewart very slowly turned onto Turner Street.
Furthermore, defense witness Aaron Whitney, a friend of Harding’s and an auto dealer who sold Harding the van, testified the van was incapable of driving faster than 15 mph due to bad knocking from an engine rod.
“It was perplexing that it even ran at all,” Whitney said of the van.
He said he planned to scrap the vehicle until Harding asked to buy it for its market value of about $250.
An eye-witness to the events on Aug. 13, Whitney said he was in his own vehicle following Harding along the entire route in case the van broke down.
He said they were communicating by cellphone as they were driving and didn’t even notice Stewart until the end of the route when they saw a car slowly pull over on U.S. 90 near Turner Street. It appeared the driver was stopping to look at or perhaps take a photo of the oddly-customized van as it drove by, Whitney said.
The surveillance footage showed a car slowly pulling over at that spot shortly before Harding’s van and Whitney’s car appear in the frame.
It wasn’t until that same car approached the mayor’s house when they realized it was Stewart, he said.
In her testimony, Stewart admitted Harding was a “political enemy” of her father and conceded he was not following her bumper-to-bumper the entire time as she originally stated in her affidavits.
“I just wanted him to leave me alone — me and my family,” Stewart said.
Reckless driving
The prosecution also called her 7-year-old to the stand, though the courtroom was sealed during his testimony.
Another factor aiding the defense was the presence of a Bay St. Louis police car patrolling not far behind Whitney’s vehicle as he and Harding traversed U.S. 90.
Defense attorney George Healy pointed out the police officer took no action to stop “this supposedly dangerous situation.”
“We’ve shown that the affidavits were false by video testimony,” Healy said in his closing remarks.
While deciding the verdict, the judge gave a lengthy explanation of each statute and concluded the city did not meet the burden of proof for the two counts of assault and one count of following too closely.
Maggio did find proof of reckless driving based on the defense’s own admission that Harding knew he was driving a van that was in poor mechanical condition.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments