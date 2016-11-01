Complaint: Hospital staff laughed after Bay cop choked man in ER

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a Bay St. Louis police officer choking a man who was lying in a hospital bed.
Thomas Koenenn III, of Kiln, filed the complaint with the sheriff’s office on Sunday, about a month after the alleged incident occurred.
It began the night of Sept. 29 when Koenenn and his brother, Cody Koenenn, were at Lil Joe’s Bar in Bay St. Louis’ Depot District. The brothers were outside in the parking area when they got into a fight with several unidentified males.
Thomas Koenenn was struck and knocked unconscious. The next thing he remembered was his brother shaking him and trying to wake him up.
At that time, Bay St. Louis police officers John Nelson and Matt Dickens arrived and ordered them to stay on the ground. The Koenenn brothers told the officers they had been attacked and pointed in the direction the suspects had fled, according to the report.
The officers then told the brothers they could either go to the hospital or go to jail for being drunk in public. Thomas Koenenn told the officers he had not drunk anything, but the officers placed the brother under arrest, the report said.
The officers took the brothers to the Hancock County jail, but a guard there refused to admit the men because they were still bleeding from the assault. The officers then took the men to Hancock Medical Center, the report said.
According to the report, the brothers were admitted to a curtained section of the emergency room when Nelson made a comment to Thomas Koenenn, prompting Thomas Koenenn to respond, "Crooked cops like you is the reason the chief shot his self." He was referring to the suicide of Bay St. Louis Police Chief Mike De Nardo.
Nelson then pulled the curtain closed and grabbed Thomas Koenenn by the throat, choking him, the report said.
When the officer released him, Thomas Koenenn asked to be examined by the doctor because his neck was hurting, but the officers and hospital staff began laughing at him. He was denied a second medical exam and taken to the jail, according to the report.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
