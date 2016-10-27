Dan B’s in Bay St. Louis wins Supreme Court appeal

The Murphy family has prevailed in a Supreme Court opinion that found a judge properly awarded the family $644,000 for the loss of their waterfront property to the state for a marina in downtown Bay St. Louis.
The Supreme Court issued the opinion Thursday, upholding the decision of a Circuit Court jury that found the state at fault for taking property that belonged to the Murphys. The Murphys operated Dan B’s, a popular restaurant and bar that Hurricane Katrina destroyed.
After the storm, the Army Corps of Engineers built a new seawall, with the Secretary of State’s Office assuming control of 44 acres east of the seawall as public trust tidelands. The state leased the land, including a portion of the Murphys’ former property, to the city for its marina.
A jury found the state — but not the city — liable for taking and damaging the Murphy’s property. The state appealed the decision, but the Supreme Court concluded the Murphys owned the property in question and that it was not public trust tidelands.
The Murphys are currently rebuilding Dan B. Murphy’s Restaurant & Bar on the beach west of the seawall.
