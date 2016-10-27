Trapani’s diswasher arrested after gun discharges at restaurant

A gun was fired accidentally at Trapani’s Eatery earlier Thursday, police say, and a restaurant employee was arrested.
It happened at 8:45 a.m., before the restaurant opened, said Jolynne Trapani, co-owns the restaurant.
Interim police chief Capt. Wes Mayley said police received the initial report of the incident about an hour later, at 9:41 a.m.
Trapani said a dishwasher, who police identified as 27-year-old Joseph L. Smith, had the gun on him. When he stood up, the gun hit the ground and discharged.
Smith, of Waveland, was worried after the gun fired, because he wasn’t supposed to have it, Trapani said, so he threw it over a fence.
Smith was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, Mayley said.
The person who reported the gunshot told officers he saw several men “messing around with a gun” when it went off. Surveillance footage led officers to question Smith, who later admitted the gun fell from his pocket and discharged.
There were no injuries, Mayley said.
The restaurant is on Beach Boulevard in Old Town.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
