Hancock County officials investigate of death of toddler

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl who died Friday afternoon while being left unattended in a car at Standard-Dedeaux Road.
Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass told the Sea Coast Echo that the child was left in a vehicle for “some time.”
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said the girl was rushed to Hancock Medical Center, but was declared dead at the hospital.
The death is under investigation and the names of those involved have not been released.
Faulk told the Sun Herald on Saturday morning that the autopsy had not been completed.
