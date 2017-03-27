Official identifies 2 kids, 1 teen who died in George County crash

A Justice Court judge Monday set bond at $1 million for a Lucedale man held on four counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury or death.
Jesse Edward Dickerson, 23, ran away from the scene of a single-car crash Saturday that resulted in the deaths of two children and teenager and critical injuries for another passenger.
Dickerson was picked up Sunday and arrested on four counts of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury or death in the one-car crash Saturday. He is being held at the George County jail.
During his initial appearance. Dickerson was hunched over and crying and asked to be taken off suicide watch at the jail. He also said he loved all the people who were in the car when the wreck occurred.
The passengers in the car who died are Sierra Jean Dixon, 7, Terra Dixon, 9, and Spencer Harvard, 16, Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins said. All three victims are from Lucedale.
Another child and a man also suffered injuries and a woman in the 2003 Kia Optima suffered critical injuries and remain hospitalized.
MHP is investigating the crash on Mississippi 198 reported around 3:45 p.m., MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.
Including Dickerson, a total of seven people were in the Kia at the time of the 3:45 p.m. crash on Mississippi 198 just east of Depot Road. None were wearing seat belts.
The dead and injured
The crash happened after Dickerson apparently lost control of the car and slammed into a sign on the property of Mississippi Furniture Warehouse. Dickerson, though also reportedly injured, jumped out the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
At the time of impact, the Sierra Dixon was on the backseat floor board board and died at University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, Elkins said. Terra Dixon was in the back seat and died at George County Hospital.
Spencer Havard was in the front passenger seat and died at the scene.
A 39-year-old woman in the back of the Optima suffered critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at USA.
A7-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man riding in the back seat suffered minimal injuries. They were treated at George County Hospital and released..
A toxicology test is routinely performer for drivers involved in a crash that results in serious injuries or death.
If convicted on each charge, Dickerson could go to prison for up 80 years.
Dickerson surrenders
The owners of Mississippi Furniture Warehouse in Lucedale had closed their business for the day when the crash happened, but returned after learning of what had happened. A Kia Optima was crushed and the women at first didn't know how many people were killed or injured, but said state troopers told them the driver had fled.
“When we got there, we saw an entire community of first-responders working together,” said Stacy Hammac Graham, who owns the Lucedale warehouse with her mother, Gloria Holcomb.
We did not know the victims personally, but have spoken with several people in passing who did, and all have said that the children were very sweet,” Graham said.
The women said they were touched by the compassion and professionalism of all who turned out to help.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all of the victims involved, and we are so grateful for the overwhelming number of law enforcement officers and first responders, including volunteers, who have gone above and beyond to help those involved in this horrible tragedy," she and her mother said in an email.
Staff writer Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.
Comments