‘Use the money to clean up the Sound,’ among Coast comments on Lake George

More than 250 people filled the Senior Citizen Building Tuesday night to tell the Corps of Engineers what they think of the proposed Lake George project.
The atmosphere was like a huge social — with people milling and discussing the Pascagoula River — rather than a hearing where ideas were spoken to the group.
One local estimated more than half of the attendees were from the Coast, where opposition to the project, which would damn two tributaries to the Pascagoula River and create twin lakes in George and Jackson Counties called Lake George, is strong.
The rest were locals from the area, where business people and residents are more likely to favor it.
I’m the person who has to tell visitors the beach is beautiful, but the water is not safe.
Kaytlin Dorris, in hospitality management
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers gathered comments one-by-one through computers and short interviews. Some say it created confusion.
Here are a smattering of comments:
▪ Sherwin Ray would lose land to the lakes, if the tributaries to the Pascagoula River are dammed. He wanted to see a forum that would allow interaction and people to speak their questions so they could learn from each other, rather than the fragmented meeting.
“This is designed to keep people from getting information directly. When you ask your question, no one else will hear it,” Ray said.
▪ Jennifer Walker, a George County businesswoman, said she came to say she likes the idea of the lakes to help tourism and the local economy.
▪ Kaytlin Dorris, a Coast hospitality management major, said the millions proposed to build the lakes would be better spent cleaning up the Coast’s sewers and cleaning up the Mississippi Sound.
“I’m the person who has to tell visitors the beach is beautiful, but the water is not safe,” Dorris said. “This (the lake project) is a huge waste of money.”
▪ Colby McClain, a geography major, held a sign that said: “Since when does Mississippi believe in climate change?”
▪ Jill Mastrototaro, with the National Wildlife Federation Gulf specialist, said the federation is submitting comments, concerned about the impact the lakes would have on the river and the Mississippi Sound. She offered a list of projects that represents more than a $1 billion investment in the Coast from BP oil spill money. Her office doesn’t want to see a project upstream jeopardize work done downstream.
She said they want to make sure the Corps of Engineers looks holistically at the water shed when they study the lake project.
The Corps will be taking comments until Feb. 6.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
