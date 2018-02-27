Quality of life in Mississippi is one of the best in the nation, report says

Thank goodness for Louisiana, I guess.
The U.S. News & World Report just dropped its latest “Best States” ranking. As you may have guessed, Mississippi did not fare well, ranking 49th.
The publication incorporated 77 metrics across eight weighted categories to create the rankings. The information came from averages of two years worth of data from a national survey.
Here is how Mississippi ranked:
Never miss a local story.
▪ Health care: 50
▪ Education: 46
▪ Economy: 48
▪ Opportunity: 49
▪ Infrastructure: 49
▪ Crime and corrections: 16
▪ Fiscal stability: 45
▪ Quality of life: 6
The rankings weren’t all bad news for the Magnolia State, as U.S. News & World Report ranked Mississippi’s quality of life extremely high.
The publication uses these criteria when calculating its quality of life category: Social environment (17), community engagement (10), social support (29), voter participation (11), natural environment (9), drinking water quality (9), low industrial toxins (30), low pollution health risk (32) and urban air quality (2).
In case you’re curious, the top five states in America, according to the U.S. News & World Report, are Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, North Dakota and New Hampshire.
Here is the complete ranking.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments