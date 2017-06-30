Where to see fireworks shows across the Coast this weekend

At least eight fireworks shows are scheduled for this extra-long holiday weekend in South Mississippi, along with concerts, festivals and other summer fun.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast shows highs in the low 90s on the Coast (and heat indexes in the triple digits) and a slight chance of showers for the weekend into Tuesday.
Fireworks-free zones will again be enforced in Biloxi from Oak Street near Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino to the Small Craft Harbor and in Gulfport on the south side of U.S. 90 from 15th Street to U.S. 49.
“We had a great positive response to our fireworks-free zone last year,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich. “Families were able to enjoy the fireworks without distraction or worry about being hit by someone else shooting fireworks nearby.”
In Ocean Springs, Front Beach Drive will become one-way starting at noon Monday, and the road will be blocked to traffic once parking is full for Monday night’s fireworks show.
The public can go aboard the Biloxi Schooner for a different view of the fireworks on Saturday in the Back Bay between Scarlet Pearl Casino and IP Casino Resort, and for the July 4 show on the front beach on Tuesday. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children age 3-12 and passengers can bring refreshments aboard.
“We’ve got a lot to sell and people are coming and enjoying it,” said Bill Holmes, who becomes the president of Visit MS Gulf Coast on Saturday. “There’s absolutely something for everyone,” he said, and at all price levels.
“You can sleep in an executive suite and you can sleep in economy,” he said. There are new restaurants to try, great shopping, with Gulfport Premium Outlets open for extended hours and many Coast retailers planning holiday sales this weekend. People can go out fishing, he said, take a swamp tour, sun on the beach or enjoy the many other Coast attractions.
Starting July 1, the state law changes and local breweries will begin selling their brews on site. Visit MS Gulf Coast website shows new tap rooms are opening at Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company in Kiln, at Biloxi Brewing Company and Chandeleur Island Brewing Company in Gulfport.
Gas prices will be at their lowest since 2005, according to Gas Buddy, and AAA estimates a record number of Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the four-day weekend, adding to what the company says is an already bustling summer travel season.
“Combined, strong employment, rising incomes and higher consumer confidence bode well for the travel industry, in particular this Independence Day weekend,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president, Travel and Publishing.
Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Holiday Enforcement Period will run Friday through midnight Tuesday to keep people safe as they travel.
Fireworks shows on the Coast
Saturday
- Back Bay Biloxi, viewed from IP Casino Resort and Scarlet Pearl Casino. 9 p.m.
- Waveland, beachside at Coleman Avenue. 9 p.m.
Monday
- Ocean Springs at Fort Maurepas Park, Front Beach. 8:45 p.m.
Tuesday
- Pass Christian, at Beach Company of Pass Christian, U.S. 90 and Henderson Ave. At dark.
- Gulfport Harbor, south of U.S. 90. 8:45 p.m.
- Pascagoula Beach Park, with patriotic music on Magic 93.7 during the show. 9 p.m.
- Biloxi, along U.S. 90 and Deer Island. 9 p.m.
- Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. After the game.
Concerts
Friday
Lynyrd Skynyrd rock band at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 8 p.m.
Bush rock band at IP Casino Resort, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Randy Houser country artist at Hard Rock Casino, 8 p.m.
Sunday
Cowboy Mouth New Orleans rock show at Golden Nugget Casino H20 Pool Bar, 5 p.m.
Sammy Kershaw country artist at Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast, 8 p.m.
Sunday and Monday
Mary Wilson of the Supremes Motown group appears in three shows at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 and 10 p.m. Monday
Tuesday
Reckless Kelly country rock band at Blind Tiger Biloxi Beach, 4:30 p.m.
Events
▪ Allusa Cirque-style show at Beau Rivage Theatre, at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday; 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
▪ Biloxi Shuckers vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park, 6:35 p.m.
▪ Crab Festival at Our Lady of the Gulf, 228 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday
▪ Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo at Jones Park, Gulfport. Gates open noon-midnight Friday-Monday; gates close at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday
