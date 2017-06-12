Biloxi effort to remember wade-in protests gets a share of $5 million Knight Challenge

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:39 Hancock County woman reaches out to veterans with PTSD Pause 1:56 Galleria BMW opens in D'Iberville 0:25 The judge warned them not to talk! 0:42 Shea Dobson next Ocean Springs mayor after huge upset 2:14 The baby vultures are growing. And they are very hungry. 1:50 Gulf Coast LGBT+ Pride Day 1:55 St. Martin woman overcomes health issues to be there for family 2:41 The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force 0:47 Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 1:04 National Guardsmen participate in training at Fort Irwin, California Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Mississippi State University architecture instructor David Perkes has won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to build a portable tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins that will serve as an ongoing reminder that the beaches were once segregated and the Coast civil rights leaders were among the first in the state to take a stand. Perkes said he hopes that spirit of making an effort to effect social change will continue. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Mississippi State University architecture instructor David Perkes has won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to build a portable tribute to the Biloxi Wade-Ins that will serve as an ongoing reminder that the beaches were once segregated and the Coast civil rights leaders were among the first in the state to take a stand. Perkes said he hopes that spirit of making an effort to effect social change will continue. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com