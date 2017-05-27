Three people rescued from burning boat before it sank near Horn Island

Federal authorities rescued three people Saturday from a boat that caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Mexico near Horn Island.
A National Park Service boat was the first to respond, allowing the distressed boaters to safely climb into the agency’s boat while the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Marine Patrol and Biloxi Fire Department Marine Patrol were en route, DMR spokeswoman Melissa Scallan said.
Biloxi fire’s Marine Patrol unit spent about 15 minutes battling the fire, but the damage was so great, the boat eventually sank, Battalion Chief Andy Mason said.
None of the three people on board reported any injuries, Mason said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the DMR.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
