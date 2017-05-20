Police find man dead in Pass Christian Wal-Mart parking lot

Pass Christian police found a man dead in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Saturday night.
Police Chief Tim Hendricks said police were responding to a request by the man’s family to check on him.
Hendricks said police found the man in a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on U.S. 90.
“The family told us the man was reportedly sick,” Hendricks said. “When they couldn’t reach him, they called the police.”
Hendricks said it doesn’t appear foul play is involved.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove is on scene, he said.
