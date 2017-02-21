Town Hall coming to USM in Long Beach. But will Palazzo?

Rep. Steven Palazzo has his choice of two town halls during his district work week.
Sisters Solidarity on Tuesday nailed down a site for a town hall instigated by South Mississippi women disappointed that they couldn’t get in touch with the fourth-term Republican from Biloxi.
It will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Fleming Education Center auditorium on the USM Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.
Another group is having a similar town hall at 11 a.m. Saturday at 641 N. Main St., Hattiesburg. Both groups have invited Palazzo. The Sisters have invited Sens. Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker as well.
Neither had heard from Palazzo as of about noon Tuesday. The Coast group said they plan to box up written comments and deliver them to Palazzo’s office if he doesn’t attend.
