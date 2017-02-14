Local

Biloxi VA to host Golden Age Games

The Biloxi Veterans Administration Medical Center will host the 2017 National Veterans Golden Age Games this spring.

About 800 senior veterans are expected to compete May 7-11 in air rifle, badminton, boccia, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, nine ball, powerwalk, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis and track. Exhibition events include air pistol, archery, basketball, blind disc golf and pickleball.

The games will be at sites across the Coast.

March 1 is the deadline to register.

The Biloxi VA provides care for more than 50,000 veterans in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Details: veteransgoldenagegames.va.gov

