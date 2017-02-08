Installation delayed for new Bishop

The ordination and installation of Bishop-designate Louis F. Kihneman as the fourth Bishop of Biloxi has been postponed because of health reasons.
Catholic Diocese of Biloxi spokesman Terrance Dixon said the new date for Kihneman’s ordination and installation will be announced later.
Kihneman was scheduled to come to Biloxi on Feb. 17 for the ceremony but will instead be undergoing surgery for diverticulitis, which is caused by inflammation or infection of the digestive tract.
“Please pray for our bishop-designate for a successful surgery and speedy recovery,” Dixon said. “In lieu of flowers and plants, please send a spiritual bouquet or make a donation to your parish or school.”
