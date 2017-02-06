State hires medical examiner for Coast counties

Provided he passes a background check and receives medical-board certification, forensic pathologist Kenneth H. Clark will be coming to work as an assistant medical examiner for the Coast, news welcomed by law enforcement officers, district attorneys and coroners.
Coast agencies have been sending bodies to Jackson for autopsies since the death in January 2015 of longtime associate medical examiner Paul McGarry.
“We are excited to get him to come to the Coast as soon as he is licensed and cleared,” Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said.
The state’s medical examiner, Mark LeVaughn, told Coast authorities Clark had been selected for the job.
Clark works as a forensic pathologist and neuropathologist in the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office in Syracuse, N.Y. He was a clinical fellow in the Pathology Department at the University of Pittsburgh from 2011-13, according to the university website.
Hargrove said having a pathologist on the Coast will save Coast counties money and time. When Clark comes aboard, he can perform autopsies at the Department of Public Safety building on Mississippi 67, with investigators or coroners in attendance. Hargrove said Clark also will be available to investigate a death at the scene, if needed.
