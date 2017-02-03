Sisters Solidarity to voice concerns in Jackson

Mississippi Gulf Coast Sisters Solidarity will host a bus trip to Jackson on Wednesday to meet with state representatives.
The group plans to “voice concern over proposed legislation to eliminate sanctuary cities, proposed government realignment, prioritization of law enforcement lives, and education funding,” according to a press release. “This event is an immediate action to come out of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Sisters Solidarity March that took place on Jan. 21, 2017, in solidarity with the thousands of Women’s Marches around the world and in Washington, D.C.”
The Steps Coalition, Mississippi Rising Coalition and the Education, Economics, Environmental, Climate and Health Organization are hosting Advocacy Day in Jackson from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The bus will pick up participants at the Steps office at 610 Water St. in Biloxi at 7 a.m. and at Barnes and Noble, Crossroads Shopping Center in Gulfport, at 7:30 a.m. Those participating will go to the state Capitol building and state representatives’ offices to express concern over and opposition to Senate bills 2567, 2710 and 2469, as well as other issues.
Those interested should register by 5 p.m. Monday by contacting Brenna Landis at 228-365-0542 or Jennifer Crosslin at 228-365-1447.
Bus travel, breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided at no cost to participants, according to the release.
