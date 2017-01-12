Coast’s economic recovery lags behind rest of state, official says

The Coast’s economy lags behind other regions of the state, which underscores the need for legislators to keep BP settlement money on the Coast, an economic leader said Thursday.
“The Gulf Coast has not realized the same economic momentum as other regions — including the overall state of Mississippi — since 2010,” Gulf Coast Business Council President Ashley Edwards said.
Edwards, who spoke Thursday at the University of Southern Mississippi’s annual Economic Outlook Forum at the Gulf Park campus, said the Coast’s recovery overall has been stunted in a number of categories after Hurricane Katrina, the BP oil spill and the Great Recession.
“The perception has often been that the Coast region, with its maritime economy, does better than the rest of the state. That’s not necessarily true,” he said.
According to annual reports from the Mississippi Department of Revenue that go back to 2010, Edwards noted:
▪ While the state has seen an increase of 47,700 jobs overall, the Coast has seen a reduction of 3,490 manufacturing and non-manufacturing jobs.
▪ While taxable income has increased across the state by 6 percent, it has decreased by 2 percent along the Coast.
▪ While overall city sales tax revenue increased by 17.4 percent across the state, it was 13.6 percent for the Coast.
▪ Ad valorum property taxes and overall assessments on the Coast have fallen behind the rest of the state significantly.
▪ The gap between median household income compared to the U.S. average continues to widen.
Edwards said the numbers prove that BP settlement money should be kept in Coast hands to help the region recoup its losses.
He told audience members he’s concerned legislators could use some of the money to plug state budget shortfalls.
Also on Thursday, Gov. Phil Bryant announced another round of budget cuts to most state agencies, the fourth round of cuts for many agencies in less than two years. More cuts are in the works as lawmakers set the coming year’s budget, The Clarion-Ledger reported.
Coast legislators, meanwhile, have repeatedly said they are united in their efforts to keep as much settlement money as possible on the Coast.
