January 10, 2017 10:46 AM

Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Salt n Peppa to bring ‘90s love’ to Biloxi

By Jeff Clark

Alright, stop — buy your tickets and get ready to listen to Vanilla Ice and other hip-hop and R&B favorites from the early 1990s when the “I Love The 90s” tour rolls into the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The show lands in Biloxi on Saturday, July 8.

The show features Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Young MC, Salt N Peppa, Coolio and Color Me Badd.

Get ready to bust a move because pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday and general public tickets become available on Friday, Jan. 13 at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $55.

