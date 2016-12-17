One dead after Jackson County crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night in Jackson County, officials said.
A motorcyle and a vehicle collided on Mississippi 57 near the Sunplex Center south of Interstate 10.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins said it appeared a white male driving a black motorcycle was traveling southbound when he crashed into the front drivers side of a blue 1990 Ford F-250. The F-250 was pulling off of Sunplex Drive, he said.
Elkins did not release the name of the victim since he was uncertain if the victim’s family has been notified.
The accident occurred about 9 p.m.
The crash is still under investigation, Elkins said.
Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory
