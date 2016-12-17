Local

December 17, 2016 10:11 PM

One dead after Jackson County crash

By Justin Vicory

jvicory@sunherald.com

One person is dead after a two-vehicle wreck Saturday night in Jackson County, officials said.

A motorcyle and a vehicle collided on Mississippi 57 near the Sunplex Center south of Interstate 10.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins said it appeared a white male driving a black motorcycle was traveling southbound when he crashed into the front drivers side of a blue 1990 Ford F-250. The F-250 was pulling off of Sunplex Drive, he said.

Elkins did not release the name of the victim since he was uncertain if the victim’s family has been notified.

The accident occurred about 9 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation, Elkins said.

Justin Vicory: 228-896-2326, @justinvicory

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Meet the next bishop of Biloxi

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos