Is your photo in the new DMR calendar?

The Department of Marine Resources’ 2017 Marine Information Calendar is now available at locations across the Coast.
The calendar, which DMR provides free each year, includes a tidal calendar, sunrise and sunset times, moon phases, size and possession limits, reef coordinates, Mississippi saltwater fishing records and boating safety tips.
The cover photo illustration is by Scott Breazeale of Gulfport, who photographed the Lighthouse Pier in Biloxi. It is one of 13 photos chosen from more than 100 entered in a DMR competition earlier this year. This year, for the first time, the agency held a photo contest, and those chosen are featured each month, as well as on photo pages in the back of the calendar.
“The response to the contest was great,” said Melissa Scallan, Public Affairs director for MDMR. “We received more than 100 photos of life on the Mississippi Coast, and we are pleased to be able to showcase local photographers.”
Submitted photos depicted an aspect of the marine resources available on the Coast, including recreational and commercial fishing, Coastal Preserves, marine plant and animal life, marsh areas, boating and Mississippi seafood.
In addition to Breazeale’s photo, the calendar includes photos by contest winners John Mitchell of Gautier (January); Virginia Hilton of Gulfport (February); Stacy Moseley of Perkinston (March); Ron Maxie of Ocean Springs (April); Shelly Gilliam Fayard of Ocean Springs (May); Valorie Anderson of Biloxi (June); Carl Reule of Biloxi (July); Amber Jones of Gulfport (August); Russ Pylant of Mandeville, La. (September); Holly Cox of Biloxi (October); Derek Fountain of Biloxi (November) and Bob Effinger of Ocean Springs (December).
Where to find your DMR calendars
The calendars will be available at the following locations while supplies last. Calendars also will be distributed to Coast bait shops.
Bay St. Louis
The Sea Coast Echo, 124 Court St.
Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, 412 U.S. 90, Suite 6
Biloxi
Biloxi-D’Iberville Press, 819 Jackson St.
Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd.
Department of Marine Resources, 1141 Bayview Ave.
Hope Community Credit Union, 188 Porter Ave.
Gulfport
The Sun Herald, 205 DeBuys Road
Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union, 12364 U.S. 49
WXXV Fox 25, 14351 U.S. 49
Gulfport City Hall, 2309 15th St.
Moss Point
Grand Bay NERR, 6005 Bayou Heron Road
Ocean Springs
The Ocean Springs Record, 432 Porter Ave.
Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1000 Washington Ave.
Ocean Springs Gazette, 2016 Bienville Blvd.
Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission, 2404 Government St.
Pascagoula
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, 720 Krebs Ave.
Wayne Lee’s Grocery Store, 1317 Telephone Road
Pass Christian
Pass Christian City Hall, 200 West Scenic Drive
