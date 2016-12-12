Is your photo in the new DMR calendar?

1:34 'No fire, no disaster is going to stop the work of God' Pause

1:05 26 miles of South Mississippi views at Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon

1:35 Watch: Movie trailer for 'La La Land' starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

2:30 Where the new overtime regulation stands

2:09 OS police chief says night parade issue was blown out of proportion

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival