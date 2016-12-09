More of Cat Island is early Christmas gift to Mississippi

It’s where pirates buried their treasures, bootleggers hid their stash during Prohibition and the government secretly trained attack dogs during World War II, and now a bigger chunk of Cat Island off the coast belongs to the people of Mississippi.
On Friday, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann announced that BP, which bought the land in 2011 to aid cleanup after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, has sold the east beach area of island. The eastern end makes up the top of the T-shaped island about 8 miles off the coast of Gulfport.
In the seventh floor conference room of Hancock Bank, with a view of Cat Island, Hosemann said the land was sold for $13.7 million. No state funds were spent to acquire the land and the cost of the transfer is being paid by the federal Mississippi Coastal Improvements Program.
"After two centuries, Mississippi is getting its island back," he said. With the transfer to the state, "We are ensuring your grandchildren's grandchildren will be able to enjoy this natural treasure in perpetuity."
The U.S. Corps of Engineers plans to next year to re-nourish the eastern beach of the island, restoring it to its pre-1998 condition and adding 40 acres to Goose Point.
The Department of Marine Resources will oversee the daily maintenance of the land.
7 things to know about Cat Island
▪ It is the western most island of the four barrier islands that form the southern boundary of Mississippi.
▪ The island has an unusual “T” shape and is approximately 2000 acres
▪ It was discovered by the French in 1699. Juan De Couevas acquired the island by Spanish land grant in the 1780s.
▪ The Boddie family purchased the island in stages from 1911 to 1934.
▪ A small subdivision was platted with a canal system and 45 lots on about 10 acres.
▪ Except for a couple of houses, the island is a mix of maritime forest, estuarine marsh, sand dunes and beaches.
▪ It is home to a number of rare, threatened, endangered species of plants and animals.
