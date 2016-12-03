Search teams find missing hiker

Searchers found a lost 61-year-old woman just before night fell on the De Soto National Forest on Saturday night.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said authorities received a cellphone call about 5 p.m., from the woman, who said she was lost in the woods.
First responders from Harrison County, Saucier and Wiggins, along with the National Forest Service firefighters, responded to the call and assisted with the two-hour search, Sullivan said.
They used an off-road rescue vehicle to get to the woman after they spotted her, Sullivan said. Personnel with American Medical Response took her to a local hospital.
The woman’s injuries were not life threatening, though she was dehydrated, he said.
The woman, whom Sullivan did not identify, had parked her car at the P.O.W. Camp recreation area of the forest near Saucier before she set out into the woods. He said it was a good thing she was carrying her cellphone.
“She had her cellphone and it was fully charged,” he said. “That’s something we try and let people know who are out here. Have a good charger. Have two if possible.”
The rescue came just as night began to fall. Temperatures were in the low 60s Saturday night.
