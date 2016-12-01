Mom: Father of teen mauled by pit bull stole $8K in donations

The father of the two boys attacked by a pit bull three weeks ago is being accused of draining the boys’ GoFundMe account and skipping town Thursday — the eve of 15-year-old Jaxon Ronsonet’s discharge from New Orleans’ Children’s Hospital.
Biloxi police Detective Grandver Everett said police are investigating.
“I’m so sorry for my sons,” Tiffany Ronsonet said in a tearful explanation of the events that transpired Thursday.
She said her estranged husband, Warren “Rosco” Ronsonet, reconnected with her and the couple’s two boys after a pit bull mauled them. Jaxon, hospitalized since the attack, has undergone numerous surgeries and had to have his left leg amputated. The brother Jaxon rescued, 5-year-old Bentley, required stitches from the dog’s bites.
Jaxon likely saved Bentley’s life Nov. 10 when a neighbor’s pit bull attacked the child. Jaxon picked up his brother and set him on top a trash can, sacrificing himself to the dog’s jaws.
The donations had reached more than $8,300 Wednesday, but when Tiffany checked the bank account Thursday morning, only 71 cents remained.
She said her husband took their vehicle and is now on the run. He won’t answer phone calls or text messages, she said.
The Sun Herald attempted to contact Rosco Ronsonet on Thursday but received no response.
Jaxon is scheduled to be discharged Friday, and Tiffany Ronsonet and her son have yet to arrange transportation home.
“It makes me sick to my stomach to know that this maggot has taken advantage of this terrible situation and that the only reason he came back around was because he smelled money,” Tiffany Ronsonet said in a Facebook post she published Thursday after discovering what happened.
Tiffany Ronsonet described the vehicle her husband took as a royal-blue 2006 Ford Freestyle SUV with Harrison County, Mississippi, license plate number HFQ 029.
