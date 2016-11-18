‘I’m innocent’ screams man accused in Bay double homicide

A police detective testified at a preliminary hearing Friday that Myrick Laneaux confessed to a friend he’d killed Kristina Quintini and Norris Demetrius “Demet” Mueller on July 30.
After the testimony, Bay St. Louis Municipal Judge Stephen Maggio found there was probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. Maggio also declined to lower Laneaux’s $2.1 million bond.
Laneaux, 27, is charged with aggravated assault, taking possession of a motor vehicle and two counts of murder in the double homicide in which a 6-month-old child was also shot and wounded.
Bay St. Louis Police Detective Don Gray testified Friday he received a report of two dead bodies at the Bay Pines housing complex about 6:45 p.m. July 30.
When Gray entered the home, he said noticed a body, later identified as Mueller, lying near the back dooralong with a body later identified as Quintini in the bedroom.
Gray said several blood-stained towels were in the bathroom. The towels had been used to wrap Quintini’s baby daughter, Mia Mueller, Gray said.
Gray said neighbors had reported gunshots in the area about 10 a.m.
Police and crime-scene units searched the home but did not find a gun or any shell casings, Gray said.
A cleaning unit later found a single shell casing from a .380 automatic pistol between the carpet and baseboard near Mueller’s body.
An autopsy revealed Quintini and Mueller had been shot with .380 caliber bullets, Gray said.
Detective James Burch testified that shortly after he arrived at the apartment, he received a call from dispatch saying a woman was at the police station with information about the shootings.
The woman, whom Burch described as a close family friend or distant relative of Laneaux, told investigators she’d received a call from Laneaux earlier July 30.
“She said that when he arrived at her house in Gulfport, he was frantic,” Burch said. “He came in the house and said, ‘I shot Demet and Kristina. I didn’t mean to do it. I didn’t mean to do it. It was all an accident.’”
Burch said the woman noticed Laneaux was driving a black pickup truck belonging to a family member of Quintini.
Laneaux’s attorney, Damian Holcomb, argued the city did not provide any probable cause that Laneaux shot and wounded Mia, and no proof he didn’t have permission to use the truck.
Maggio said a reasonable inference could be made that Laneaux shot the baby. “I find it almost impossible that this young victim could have shot herself,” Maggio said.
The judge also ruled it was the burden of the defense to show Laneaux had permission to use the vehicle.
As he was being led out of the courtroom Friday, Laneaux shouted, “I’m innocent!”
