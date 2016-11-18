The Coast wishes Mickey Mouse a happy birthday

He may be turning 88 on Friday, but his appeal is timeless. America’s, if not the world’s, favorite mouse is pushing 90.
Mickey Mouse, who was created by Walt Disney and made his debut on Nov. 18, 1928, is celebrating his 88 birthday.
Did you know?
- Mickey’s original name was Mortimer?
- His screen debut was in “Steamboat Willie?”
- He has appeared in over 130 films?
- He has a best friend (Goofy) and a pet (Pluto) that are both dogs?
Happy Birthday, Mickey from South Mississippi!
Thanks @RobinRoberts, @GStephanopoulos, and all my pals at @GMA for celebrating my big day with me!! —MickeyMouse #HappyBirthdayMickey pic.twitter.com/CYN6iXOQGo— Disney (@Disney) November 18, 2016
