It’s not just any ‘Caturday,’ it’s National Cat Day

Grab you favorite feline, pour a bowl of Purina Cat Chow and watch the magic unfold. Saturday is National Cat Day or “Caturday,” which is a day set aside to not only honor one of America’s favorite household pets.
It’s also a day used to push for the adoption of cats from animal shelters across the country.
Saturday is the 11th annual National Cat Day. And, if you haven’t heard, the internet loves cats.
Spider-Man creator Stan Lee (@realstanlee) Tweeted a pose with the “king” of cats — ol’ Grumpy Cat.
Can't wait to greet you all (with a beaming smile) to @StanLeeComicCon! #LAComicCon16 #Comikaze @RealGrumpyCat pic.twitter.com/oEM0blxmfs— stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) October 29, 2016
“The Office” and “Haters Back Off” star Angela Kinsey posted this photo of her furry friends to Instagram.
Sun Herald photographer Amanda McCoy created this collage of her Instgram photos for National Cat Day.
@sunherald expert photographer @AMcCoyPhoto celebrates #NationalCatDay with this collage pic.twitter.com/5mwfUyv60E— Jeff Clark (@thejeffclark) October 29, 2016
NBA star Shaquille O’Neal shows this cat some major love.
And here are some more photos of Sun Herald staffers’ cats:
Sun Herald Assistant Editor Lauren Walk's cat, Clementine, is keen at keeping coyotes at bay:
This is Sun Herald copy editor Kim Anderson's cat:
This one belongs to Sports Editor Scott Hawkins:
Tammy Smith's cat, Cynthia, enjoys hanging out in flower pots:
And Sun Herald digital producer Regina Zilbermints snapped this photo of a frisky feline who enjoys yoga at the Greenhouse on Porter in Ocean Springs.
Comments