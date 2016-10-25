The story of a noose and Stone High teen hits national headlines

The story of a noose placed around a black student’s neck at Stone High School has become a Twitter Moment.
The social media service shares national and worldwide news that is trending under a stream called, “Moments.”
The Mississippi moment starts with a general tweet about the allegations, followed by a tweet from AP Sports, which featured the incident as its “big story.”
Black high school football player in Mississippi says white students put noose around his neck during practice. https://t.co/MaTSl3EL77— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) October 25, 2016
Mississippi NAACP president Derrick Johnson’s tweet also is shown, calling for a federal investigation of the incident as a hate crime.
@MSNAACP calls for federal investigation into Stone Co. High noose incident https://t.co/KRVLaTgipJ pic.twitter.com/VotmCyj9lK— Derrick Johnson (@DJohnsonMSNAACP) October 25, 2016
The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Sports Illustrated and CBS News all have featured the story out of Wiggins.
A news article that was part of The Washington Post’s “Morning Mix,” carried a headline that said, “White high schoolers in Miss. put noose around black student’s neck and ‘yanked.’
The students were in a locker room Oct. 13 when the male student, a sophomore who plays football, says the noose was put around his neck, the Sun Herald reported Monday. The football coach confirmed that one student involved in the incident was removed from the football team.
According to Johnson, the mother of the black student tried to file charges, but a deputy discouraged her. The father of one accused student, Johnson said, is a former law enforcement officer.
Johnson also said racial tensions have grown recently at the high school because several football players showed up on campus with Confederate flags flying from their vehicles.
