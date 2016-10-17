A (healthy) wing and prayer needed for Warren the eagle

An eagle named Warren got a ride to the LSU veterinary school Monday morning after emergency treatment at a Biloxi clinic for a fractured right wing.
Wild at Heart Animal Rescue workers took the eagle bright and early Monday to Gulf Coast Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Biloxi.
“We actually had another eagle two weeks ago from them, so it's kind of crazy,” veterinarian Alice Xenachis said. “Two in one month. Before that, I hadn't seen one here in months.”
The first eagle had superficial injuries. Dr. Sarah Burke treated Warren with fluids under the skin and a pain killer. Missy Dubuisson, founder and director of Wild At Heart, headed to LSU for a surgeon’s evaluation after getting clearance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
It’s unclear yet if Warren’s wing can be saved. The 7.5-pound eagle’s sex is unknown, but workers at Warren Paving found him this morning at the company’s plant off Reichold Road, so Wild At Heart decided Warren would be a good name.
The workers were loading limestone when a driver spotted Warren by a pile and called for help.
Warren Paving dispatcher Clint Lizana said they kept a respectful distance from the eagle until Wild At Heart workers arrived 10 to 15 minutes after a call. Lizana had never seen a bald eagle, except in a zoo.
“It's a beautiful creature,” he said. “You could tell he was in a lot of distress. He was just standing there looking at us. He did not move.” Warren had his broken wing tucked in.
At the Gulf Coast clinic, Xenachis said the staff touched Warren as little as possible, the protocol with wildlife to avoid acclimation to humans.
Warren had been injured 24 hours to 48 hours earlier, Xenachis believes. Flies had landed on the wound and laid eggs. Maggots hatched, but they were easy enough to get rid of with a Capstar.
The workers at Warren Paving had heard that their eagle arrived at LSU. They are following Warren’s progress and we are, too.
Sunherald.com will let you know how Warren is doing once he’s been evaluated.
