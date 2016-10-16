Tonight’s full moon is super, but November’s will be extra special

The full moon tonight is guaranteed to be bright again, even if it’s peeking from behind clouds.
It will be even closer to Earth than last night, according to astronomers.
Some call this October Hunter’s Moon a “supermoon” because it’s a full moon while at the moon’s closest approach to Earth during its monthly orbit.
November’s full moon will come even closer, making it the largest full moon of the year ... since 1948.
According to Earthsky.org and the astronomer who coined the phrase supermoon, this one qualifies because it will travel within 224,641 miles of Earth — tonight at about 6:45 p.m.
Even though you might not notice it as “a bigger than usual moon,” Earthsky.org says, unless you see it close to the horizon, you will still notice how brightly it is shining later in the evening. The moon on Saturday night lit up my whole backyard.
Why is following the moon important? Because the rhythm of nature is tied to the moon, Old Farmer’s Almanac editor Janice Stillman told the Slooh astronomy website this weekend. And she pointed out, that the days will be getting shorter, less daylight, by more than an hour between tonight’s full moon and a real supermoon that will appear full in the skies on Nov. 14.
According to Earthsky.org, November’s full moon will come even closer, making it the largest full moon of the year, the closest supermoon since 1948.
According to Slooh, November’s moon will be full during the moon’s closest approach to Earth this century.
