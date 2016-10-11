LSU’s mascot Mike VI has passed away

It’s a sad day in Baton Rouge.
Louisiana State University said Tuesday their live tiger mascot, Mike VI, passed away. He was 11 years old.
Mike VI, a Bengali-Siberian hybrid, was born in 2005 and adopted by LSU in 2007.
In May 2016, Mike was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma in May 2016 and received stereotactic radiotheraphy in June, LSU said.
He was put into hospice care Monday.
Mike was “humanely euthanized” in his night house by LSU’s Attending Veterinarian David Barker, according to LSU.
LSU said they are now searching for a young, male tiger replace Mike.
LSU fans took to Twitter to share their condolences and memories of Mike VI
