A crappy situation in Gulfport waterways is heading east

The danger from contamination has been extended in Gulfport waterways subjected earlier this week to sewage gushers.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality advises people to avoid contact with the Industrial Seaway and Bernard Bayou from Highway 49 through Big Lake to Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. MDEQ says to avoid eating any fish caught from these waterways.
MDEQ says sampling indicates the spilled sewage has moved to the east.
A news release said MDEQ will lift the advisory only after two consecutive water samples show bacteria levels are safe.
An estimated 500,000 gallons spilled into the waterways after breaks in pressurized sewage lines Oct. 3 on Crossroads Parkway and Glascock Drive.
