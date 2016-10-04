Bay St. Louis hit-and-run leaves bicyclist in intensive care

A bicyclist suffered severe injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday near the corner of Bouslog Street and Old Spanish Trail.
Bay St. Louis police Capt. Wes Mayley identified the victim as 24-year-old Kevin Terrell.
Mayley said a neighbor alerted police after hearing the accident and finding the victim in a nearby yard.
“The victim, Mr. Terrell, was found in serious condition,” the Mayley said.
Terrell was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport and later transferred to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, where he remained in intensive care on Tuesday afternoon.
Police detectives are following all leads in an effort to locate the suspect vehicle and its driver, though so far they have no descriptions to work from.
