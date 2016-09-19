You can tell lawmakers how to spend BP money

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday revealed the locations of town hall meetings to talk about how to spend $750 million in Deepwater Horizon oil disaster money.
The first meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lyman Community Center, 13742 U.S. 49 in Gulfport.
The second meeting will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle.
The third meeting will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Fine Arts Auditorium of the Gulf Coast Community College’s Gautier campus.
Lt. Gov. Reeves has said he would like to see the majority of the funds spent in south Mississippi.
The state is set to receive $750 million over 15 years from the settlement to offset economic losses from the disaster.
